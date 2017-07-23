BBC Sport - The Open 2017: Rory McIlroy upbeat after top-five finish at Royal Birkdale

Rory McIlroy said his game is in "much better shape" after finishing joint fourth at The Open on Sunday.

The world number four from Northern Ireland was five over after six holes in the first round, but he battled back to end on five under par, seven shots behind winner Jordan Spieth.

McIlroy had missed three of his previous four cuts but he now believes he has a "good chance" of winning the US PGA Championship next month.

