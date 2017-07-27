BBC to broadcast live coverage of US PGA Championship

American Jimmy Walker won his first major with a one-shot victory at the 2016 US PGA Championship

BBC Sport will broadcast live coverage of the US PGA Championship in August across TV, radio and online.

The 2017 event, the year's final major, takes place from 10-13 August at the Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina.

Live coverage begins on iPlayer, online and the red button, with the conclusion of each day's play shown on BBC Two.

The BBC's golf portfolio includes live radio and TV highlights of The Open and Women's British Open, and live TV and radio coverage of the Masters.

"We are delighted to be able to offer golf fans free-to-air TV coverage of the US PGA Championship, said BBC Sport director Barbara Slater.

"It brings together the best players in the world over four exciting days of action."

BBC TV coverage will be led by Eilidh Barbour, alongside Peter Alliss and Ken Brown.

BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra will also broadcast live from the Championship, led by Iain Carter and Jay Townsend.

Coverage times

(All times BST)

Thursday 10 August

1800-0015 - BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer

2320-0015 - BBC Two

2200-0100 - Radio 5 live sports extra

Friday 11 August

1800-0015 - BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer

2305-0015 - BBC Two

2200-0100 - Radio 5 live sports extra

Saturday 12 August

1900-0015 - BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer

2230-0015 - BBC Two

2200-0100 - Radio 5 live sports extra

Sunday 13 August

1900-0015 - BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer

2200-0015 - BBC Two

2200-0100 - Radio 5 live

Schedule changes

Catch-up

