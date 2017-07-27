Michael Hoey likely to miss European Open cut after opening 79 in Hamburg
Michael Hoey looks certain to miss the cut at the European Open after an opening seven-over-par 79 left him 13 shots behind leader Richard McEvoy.
Hoey, playing mainly on the second-tier Challenge Tour this season after losing his Tour Card last year, failed to card a birdie in Hamburg.
The Belfast man, 38, is 148th in the Race to Dubai standings and 54th in the Challenge Tour rankings.
Irish amateur Paul McBride carded a 70 while Paul Dunne shot a 74.
Hoey's best finish on the main tour this season is a share of eighth place at the Indian Open in March while his top Challenge Tour performance is a share of fifth at the Czech Challenge in May.
Englishman McEvoy's 66 put him a stroke ahead of defending champion France's Alexander Levy, plus Welshman Stuart Manley and South Africa's 2011 Masters winner Charl Schwartzel.
Hoey's round left only a couple of players in the 156-strong field behind him.