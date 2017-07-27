Webb leads way after first round of Ladies Scottish Open

Karrie Webb, a former winner of the Women's British Open, is one shot clear after the first round of the Ladies Scottish Open

Windy conditions were no match for Australia's Karrie Webb as she topped the leaderboard after day one at the Ladies Scottish Open.

Webb carded six birdies on the back nine to finish seven under par with a round of 65 at Dundonald Links.

"Our first few holes it was really cold and windy," Webb said.

"I looked at the scoreboard and saw that Christie Kerr shot six under and thought, 'what course did she play?'"

A strong back nine, including a seventh and final birdie on the 18th hole saw the 42-year-old former Women's British Open champion move to the top of the field.

"I really hung in through the front nine and made a nice birdie to turn on one under," Webb said.

"I then started swinging well, hitting it close, getting some good birdie chances and I made the most of them.

"I just kept telling myself to keep going. I felt I was swinging well and hitting solid putts.

"I've enjoyed playing links golf for many years. Johnny, my caddy, is Scottish, and we played Troon yesterday, so he has a lot of experience playing links golf. We worked really well together."

Kerr, of the USA, was pushed into second place after finishing six under with a round of 66.

Four golfers were tied for third position, including world No 11 Sei Young Kim and USA's Stacy Lewis.

Inbee Park, of South Korea, and Thailand's Pornanong Phatlum also tied for third with three-under-par rounds

Leading the Scottish challenge were Aberdonian Michele Thomson and Glasgow-born Kylie Henry, who both finished with a round of 73, one over.

Double Ladies Scottish Open champion Catriona Matthew finished her day two over par with a round of 74.

Carly Booth, who despite scoring an impressive eagle early in her round, finished three over.