Senior Open 2017: Bernhard Langer remains in share of lead

Senior Open 2017: Bernhard Langer reflects on a tough day at Porthcawl

Senior Open leaderboard +1 Langer (Ger), Flesch (US), Molina (Arg) Mayfair (US), Lehman (US) +2 Dennis (US), +5 Montgomerie (Sco), Pavin (US), Price (Wal), +7 Mouland (Wal), Woosnam (Wal), Jimenez (Esp), Watson (US), +8 Lyle (Sco), Broadhurst (Eng), Couples (US)

Bernhard Langer is one of five players with a share of the lead at the Senior Open at Royal Porthcawl.

No player is level par or under after a gruelling day played in howling rain.

United States trio Tom Lehman, Steve Flesch and Billy Mayfair are tied with Langer on one over par, along with Argentine Mauricio Molina.

Rival 2010 Ryder Cup captains Colin Montgomerie and Corey Pavin are five over par, as is the best-placed Welshman, Phillip Price.

Defending champion Paul Broadhurst is seven off the lead, but well inside the cut mark.

Ian Woosnam - 'Still in contention'

Senior Open 2017: Ian Woosnam says he can win at Royal Porthcawl

Fred Couples - 'It was brutal to play'