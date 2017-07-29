Canadian Open: Graeme McDowell misses cut in Ontario

Graeme McDowell did not secure a place at last week's Open Championship

Graeme McDowell has failed to make the cut at the Canadian Open following a one-over-par 73 in the second round.

The former US Open champion from Portrush in Northern Ireland carded five bogeys and four birdies to finish on three over par, seven adrift of the cut mark.

Ireland's Shane Lowry also exited at the halfway stage in Ontario after a 73 on Friday left him on two under par.

American Martin Flores holds a one-shot lead on 12 under par.

McDowell, who has slipped to 101st in the world rankings and did not earn a place at last week's Open Championship, is 119th in the PGA Tour's Fedex Cup standings.