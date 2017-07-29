Senior Open 2017: Bernhard Langer on course for record 10th senior major

Media playback is not supported on this device Can anyone stop Bernhard Langer winning the Senior Open Championship at Royal Porthcawl?

Senior Open leaderboard -5 Langer (Ger), -1 Pavin (US); Par Lonard (Aus), +1 Flesch (US), Jimenez (Esp), Mayfair (US); +2 Luna (US), Atlevi (Swe), Price (Wal), Dunlop (US);

Bernhard Langer is in a commanding position going into the final day of the Senior Open after a flawless six-under par third round of 65.

The German fired six birdies and did not drop a shot as windy conditions relented on Saturday afternoon.

Langer is five-under, four shots ahead of Cory Pavin who is the only other player better than par.

Victory would give the two-time Masters champion a record 10th senior major championship title.

Langer won his ninth title at the Senior PGA Championship in May, matching Gary Player's record.

The former European Ryder Cup captain won the Senior Open the last time it was played in Porthcawl in 2014.

Pavin shot seven birdies in his third round of 65, with a bogey on the 16th the only blot on his scorecard.

Miguel Angel Jimenez is joint fourth after a bogey on the par five 18th spoilt his round of 65, which included an eagle on the 13th.

Welshman Philip Price is the best-placed British player on +4.