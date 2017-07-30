Ladies Scottish Open 2017: Lee Mi-hyang wins by one shot at Dundonald Links

Lee Mi-hyang claimed her fourth professional win

Ladies Scottish Open leaderboard -6 MH Lee (Kor); -5 MJ Hur (Kor), K Webb (Aus); -4 C Ciganda (Spa), C Kerr (US) Selected: -1 G Hall (Eng); +2 M Wie (US); +5 C Booth (Sco); +7 B Law (Eng), B Morgan (Wal); +8 A Dimmock (Eng), S Meadow (NI); +9 C Hull (Eng); +10 C Matthew (Sco) Full leaderboard (external)

Lee Mi-hyang won the Ladies Scottish Open by just one shot after a dramatic final round.

The South Korean sank seven birdies in her final day, finishing six under par with a round of 66.

Her compatriot Hur Mi-jung and Australian Karrie Webb, who had a share of the lead after day three, were joint second on five under.

"It was really good practice for the British Open and I'll take a lot of confidence from this win," said Lee.

"The first and second round, I hit them really well, I just missed a lot of putts.

"I made a lot of putts yesterday so I took a lot of confidence from that."

Webb's eagle putt on the 15th looked to be decisive.

Leading until the final two holes, she bogeyed on the 16th and double-bogeyed on the 17th, dropping her lead.

An eagle putt was needed on the final hole to force the tournament into a play-off - but after shooting into the bunker, Webb could not regain her composure.

Hur coped well in windy conditions to card seven birdies and a round of 66.

Carly Booth was top performing Scot of the tournament. The 2012 winner finished five over par with a final round of 73.

The 25-year-old, who carded two bogeys in her final round, was disheartened with her performance.

"I've just struggled this week," she said. "I'm looking forward to next week. I'm playing well, I just need to sort my putting out.

"I've always struggled on these greens every year. I find them very hard to read. When your confidence isn't up with it, that doesn't help either."

Two-time tournament winner Catriona Matthew finished 10 over par after a round of 74.

She struggled on the fourth with a double bogey and finished with a bogey on the 17th and the upcoming Solheim Cup vice-captain hopes to improve on her performance at the Women's British Open at Kingsbarns next week.

"It's not a typical links, but a nice course," said Matthew.

"I'm looking forward to it. [My game] feels pretty good, I need to sharpen up the short game and the putting."