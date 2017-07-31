Rory McIlroy sacks caddie JP Fitzgerald

JP Fitzgerald and Rory McIlroy celebrate the 2014 Open success at Hoylake

Rory McIlroy has split with his caddie JP Fitzgerald after a nine-year partnership which included winning four majors.

The world number four sacked Fitzgerald having failed to win a major since 2014, the player's management said.

The move comes a week after McIlroy thanked his bagman for jolting him into gear after a poor start to the Open.

McIlroy, 28, is due to speak to the media on Wednesday, before the WGC Bridgestone Invitational in Ohio.

"He has taken me from 200 in the world to major champion," McIlroy said of Fitzgerald in 2011.

The pair started working together shortly after McIlroy turned professional in 2008.

Top of the world

They enjoyed a brilliantly successful partnership as McIlroy took over from Tiger Woods as the game's dominant force and became world number one.

McIlroy heaped praise on Fitzgerald at this year's Open at Birkdale, saying he had delivered some blunt words after the Holywood player started the tournament with a string of bogeys.

After fighting back to shoot one-over 71 in the first round, McIlroy told reporters that Fitzgerald had done a "great job".

The Open was Fitzgerald's swan-song with McIlroy, who flirted with contention in the final round before finishing equal fourth.

Forbes estimated that Fitzgerald earned $1.65 million from his cut of McIlroy's prize money over the 12 months to June this year.

Phil Mickelson parted ways with his caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay earlier this month after 25 years and five major titles together.