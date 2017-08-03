British Women's Open: Michelle Wie leads after setting course record at Kingsbarns

America's Michelle Wie equalled her best-ever round shooting 64 at Kingsbarns

Michelle Wie leads the British Women's Open after scoring a course record eight-under-par 64 in her first round at Kingsbarns.

The American carded nine birdies to ensure an overnight lead, one shot ahead of South Korea's In Yung Kim.

Wie's 64 equalled her best ever round of golf as a professional.

"The fact that they said I got the course record, that's a huge honour for me, especially at a place like Kingsbarns," Wie said.

"I'm really proud of myself for how I played, I really took advantage of the [morning] conditions, but it was a really fun round."

The 27 year old came into the tournament on the back of a 19th-place finish at the Ladies Scottish Open at Dundonald last week.

"I felt like I struggled a little bit in the past at British Opens, so I made it a point to come to the Scottish Open last week and get some good practice in," Wie said.

"I felt like that really helped me a lot, just getting used to playing Links golf as it is so different."

Kim's round of 65 included eight birdies as she applied overnight pressure to the early leader.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff was the joint-highest British player, finishing on 67 alongside Mel Reid

Lindy Duncan finished one shot behind the South Korean, bogeying the 17th to drop down to third place on six-under-par 66.

Two British golfers are tied with Chella Choi, Ann Van Dam and Lexi Thompson in fourth.

Mel Reid posted bogeys on the 14th and 16th holes to finish five under par, three shots behind the leader.

And despite playing in the worst of the fluctuating weather conditions, Jodi Ewart Shadoff played a strong back nine to sneak up alongside her compatriot.

Taking part in her 37th consecutive British Women's Open, Dame Laura Davies carded seven birdies with a round of 68.

Weather disrupted the 53-year-old's round, after the threat of lightning paused play for nearly an hour and 20 minutes.

A double bogey and a bogey after the delay dropped her out of tied fourth position.

Scotland's Catriona Matthew shot four-over-par 76, as she tries to play her way into the Solheim Cup team

And British No 1 Charley Hull, also playing in the trickier afternoon weather, finished on 68 alongside Davies despite a terrific eagle putt on the 11th.

Leading the Scots after round one is Pamela Prestwell, as the 28 year old coped well with the afternoon's inclement weather to go into her second round one under par.

An early start, with the advantage of the favourable weather, saw Sally Watson and Heather Macrae both finish on even-par 72.

Two bogeys at the start of her round and two to finish left Kylie Henry unable to make ground, as she finished three over par with a round of 75.

And Catriona Matthew, looking to earn a playing spot at the Solheim Cup, was joint poorest performing Scot on four-over-par 76, finishing her first day in 133rd position.

Carly Booth, who was the top performing Scot at the Ladies Scottish Open, struggled on the back nine resulting in a disappointing score card of five bogeys.