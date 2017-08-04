Sally Watson: Scots golfer hopes to lead 'more normal' life after retirement

Sally Watson is set to be the only Scottish representative in the final rounds of the Women's British Open

Scot Sally Watson is looking forward to a "more normal" life when she retires from professional golf this weekend.

The Women's British Open at Kingsbarns is her last tournament before moving to America to study at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business.

The Scot, who is on three under and is set to make the cut, now hopes to find more fulfilment in other areas of life.

"I'll miss the competition the most, but hopefully I'll find that in other ways," Watson told BBC Scotland.

"I've loved the travel - being able to go to Australia in my first year is amazing, going to the Middle East has been incredible, South Africa was amazing.

"I've loved my trips to India, so there has been certain aspects of the travel I've really enjoyed.

"Living in a hotel room, out of a suitcase, less so."

The Elie native shot a second-round 69, sits three-under-par for the tournament, and looks likely to be the only Scottish entrant to make the cut.

It is a fitting farewell for Watson, as she brings her professional career to a close in familiar Fife surroundings.

"I've devoted a lot of my time and energy to golf over the last 13 years," she said. "I'm looking forward to a little bit more normalcy.

"I think I will really enjoy having my own room, being a little bit more settled, being in once place, really being able to live a slightly more normal 26-year-old life."