Solheim Cup 2017: Europe and United States confirm teams

Europe's Georgia Hall, Emily Pedersen, Florentyna Parker and Madelene Sagstrom are all Solheim Cup rookies

Europe and the United States have confirmed their teams for the upcoming Solheim Cup in Iowa.

England's Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Mel Reid and Florentyna Parker all qualified automatically for the 12-strong team.

Six-time Solheim Cup veteran Paula Creamer, who sunk the winning putt for the Americans two years ago, was not selected as a wildcard by Juli Inkster.

The event takes place at the Des Moines Country Club in Iowa on 18-20 August.

The United States lead 9-5 after winning 14½-13½ in Germany, although Europe won for the first time on US soil in 2013.

Europe captain Annika Sorenstam had four wildcard choices and picked fellow Swedes Anna Nordqvist and Madelene Sagstrom, along with Germany's Caroline Masson and Emily Pedersen of Denmark.

Sagstrom and Pedersen are both rookies, while Masson secured her place with a tie for third in the British Open.

Austin Ernst and Angel Yin were the wildcard choices picked by United States captain Inkster, meaning Creamer - the 2010 US Women's Open champion - has missed out.

Creamer, 31, has fallen out of the world's top 100 in recent months, leading to Ernst, whose only LPGA tour win came in the 2014 Portland Classic, and 18-year-old Yin being preferred.

Europe: Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Mel Reid, Florentyna Parker, Carlota Ciganda, Karine Icher, Suzann Pettersen. Wildcards: Anna Nordqvist, Caroline Masson, Emily Pederson, Magdalene Sagstrom.

USA: Lexi Thompson, Stacy Lewis, Gerina Piller, Cristie Kerr, Jessica Korda, Danielle Kang, Michelle Wie, Brittany Lang, Brittany Lincicome, Lizette Salas. Captain's Picks: Austin Ernst, Angel Yin.