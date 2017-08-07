Barracuda Championship: Chris Stroud wins play-off for first PGA Tour victory

Chris Stroud turned professional in 2004

America's Chris Stroud beat compatriot Richy Werenski and England's Greg Owen in a three-man play-off to win the Barracuda Championship in Reno, Nevada.

The trio were level on 44 points in the tournament, which uses a modified Stableford scoring format.

Owen held a five-point lead going into the final round, but needed a birdie on the 18th to make the play-off.

The 45-year-old was eliminated first, before Stroud beat Werenski on the second play-off hole for the win.

It is Stroud's first win in 290 PGA Tour events, since turning professional in 2004.