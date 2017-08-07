Women's British Open: Leona Maguire misses out on best amateur prize

Leona Maguire is ranked number one in the world amateur standings

Irish amateur Leona Maguire fired a final round of three-over-par 75 to finish in a share of 49th place at the Women's British Open at Kingsbarns.

The disappointing fourth round left the Cavan woman on three under, which meant she missed out to Sophie Lamb as the best amateur at the tournament.

English golfer Lamb carded a 69 to end on six under, three ahead of Maguire.

Maguire was well placed after three rounds as a two-under-par 70 had left her tied 22nd on three under.

However her challenge for a top-20 finish never materialised as bogeys on the fifth and ninth, along with a double bogey on the 17th, saw her drop down the leaderboard.

Korea's IK Kim held off a brilliant challenge from England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff to claim a maiden major title.

Kim saw her six-shot overnight lead cut in half thanks to a superb run of scoring from Shadoff, who followed a birdie on the second with five in a row from the sixth and another on the 13th.

The 29-year-old from Northallerton then birdied the 17th to close the gap to two and parred the last to complete a 64, equalling the course record set on day one by Michelle Wie and matched by Inbee Park in round three.

However, Kim, who famously missed a one-foot putt to win the Kraft Nabisco Championship - now called the ANA Inspiration - in 2012, was able to par the final five holes for a closing 71 and winning total of 18 under par.