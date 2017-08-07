Pop star Niall Horan is hoping to encourage young people to take up the game by setting up a tournament to develop their skills at this week's Northern Ireland Open at Galgorm Castle.

Horan's golf management company will again back the European Challenge Tour event, which boasts a new final-day format which will see the top 24 players after Saturday's third round involved in a series of six-hole stroke play matches.

"We hope the new format will produce a grandstand finish, a stadium atmosphere, creating a bit of a buzz and speeding the game up for people who aren't necessary interested in golf," said Horan.