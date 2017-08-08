US PGA Championship: Golf's fourth major moved from August to May

Jimmy Walker was the 2016 US PGA Championship winner

US PGA Championship 2017 Venue: Quail Hollow, Charlotte, North Carolina Dates: 10-13 August

The US PGA Championship will be held in May instead of August from 2019, making The Open the final major of the season.

The US PGA will now be held a month after April's Masters, before June's US Open and July's Open Championship.

The Players Championship will also move from May to March.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said the changes would "greatly enhance the professional golf calendar".

More to follow.