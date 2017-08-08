Solheim Cup 2017: Paula Creamer replaces injured Jessica Korda in US team

Paula Creamer sunk the winning putt for the Americans two years ago

Paula Creamer has replaced the injured Jessica Korda in the United States team for the Solheim Cup in Iowa.

Creamer, 31, was initially left out of the 12-woman squad, with US captain Juli Inkster instead selecting Austin Ernst and Angel Yin as wildcards.

Korda has withdrawn after failing to recover from an arm injury, allowing Creamer to make a seventh consecutive appearance in the competition.

"I've got a lot of faith and confidence in Paula," said Inkster.

Creamer, the 2010 US Women's Open champion, has fallen out of the world's top 100 in recent months.

The former world number two sunk the winning putt for the Americans two years ago.

Des Moines Country Club, in Iowa, hosts the event, which runs from 18-20 August.

The United States lead 9-5 in the all-time standings after their 14½-13½ victory in Germany in 2015, although Europe won for the first time on US soil in 2013.