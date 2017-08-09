BBC Sport - Northern Ireland Open trials new format for 2017 tournament

NI Open trials new format for 2017 tournament

  • From the section Golf

Innovation is the name of the game at this week's Northern Ireland Open European Challenge Tour event at Galgorm Castle as the tournament trials a new final-day format.

A third-round cut will see only the top 24 involved in a series of six-hole matches on Sunday.

The innovation in the Galgorm Castle event is a tweaking of the format used at the inaugural World Super 6 European Tour event in Australia in February.

Pop star Niall Horan and competitors Michael Hoey and Dermot McElroy give their opinions on the changes.

