Koepka chasing Northern Ireland Open triumph
Chase Koepka hopes to follow his brother Brooks' US Open triumph in June by clinching his first professional win at this week's Northern Ireland Open.
Koepka is ninth in the European Challenge Tour's Road to Oman rankings after posting three top-five finishes so far this season.
The American believes the new Sunday shootout format at Galgorm Castle will make the final-day action "very exciting".