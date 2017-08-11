US PGA Championship 2017: Rory McIlroy loses ground on leaders

McIlroy started his round at one over par

US PGA Championship 2017 Venue: Quail Hollow, Charlotte Dates: 10-13 August

Rory McIlroy lost ground on the leaders at the US PGA Championship as he shot a one-over-par 72 in the second round at Quail Hollow.

The Northern Irishman, who trailed by five shots overnight, hit four bogeys in his back nine to finish on two over, 10 shots behind leader Kevin Kisner.

Kisner carded a second straight 67 to move to eight under, four shots clear.

Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen, who shared the overnight lead with USA's Kisner, starts his second round at 19:00 BST.

American Jordan Spieth, bidding to become the youngest player to complete a career Grand Slam, tees off at 18:35 BST.

McIlroy's playing partner Rickie Fowler carded a two-under 69 to move into a share of third on three under.

Late birdies save McIlroy

McIlroy began with four straight pars despite missing the fairway on every hole, and needed a remarkable escape, hitting the ball up a cart path, to make par on his first hole, the 10th.

Although he found the bunker on the 15th, he holed a birdie putt to move to level par, and made par on 16, 17 and 18, Quail Hollow's fearsome 'Green Mile'.

But McIlroy bogeyed four of five holes after the turn and at one stage drifted to four over, outside of the projected cut line.

The four-time major winner made birdies on the par-five seventh and the par-four eighth to all but secure his place for the weekend.

He came agonisingly close to finishing with three straight birdies when his putt for a three on the par-four ninth stopped on the edge over the cup.