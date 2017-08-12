US PGA Championship 2017: Scots Martin Laird & Russell Knox continue struggles

Knox had been the early leader in the first round

2017 US PGA Championship on the BBC Venue:Quail HollowDates:10-13 August Coverage:Watch live on BBC Two, Red Button and BBC Sport website. Listen to BBC Radio 5 live commentary and follow text updates - including in-play video clips - on website and mobile app.Click for full times.

Scots Russell Knox and Martin Laird continued to struggle in the second round of a rain-delayed US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

With played stopped amid potentially "dangerous" weather, Knox still had hopes of making the cut, sitting at five-over-par after 14 holes.

However, Laird completed his round on seven-over for the tournament.

American Kevin Kisner holds a two-shot on eight-under-par over Japan's Hideki Matsuyama when play was stopped.

The delay meant a host of players will return on Saturday at 12:30 BST to complete their second round.

Former world number one and 2015 US PGA champion Jason Day is third, two shots behind Matsuyama and Kisner, after a fine five-under-par 66 late in the day.