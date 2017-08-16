Leona Maguire named world's top women's amateur for third straight year

Leona Maguire qualified for the final two rounds at the Women's British Open earlier this month

Ireland's Leona Maguire has won the Mark H McCormack Medal for the third consecutive year as the leading women's player in the world amateur rankings.

Maguire won the British Open Amateur Championship this season and was joint runner-up in the NCAA Championship on the US collegiate circuit.

The 22-year-old will shortly begin her final year at Duke University.

"To win it once was one thing, but to win it three times is quite a humbling feeling," said the Cavan woman.

"I know there have been some great names before me but to have my name on there three times is something very special and something that I am very proud of."

Maguire has won seven times in her collegiate career and finished tied 21st in the Olympic Games in Rio last year.