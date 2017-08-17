Graeme McDowell's FedEx Cup hopes fade after opening 71 at Wyndham Championship

It is estimated that Graeme McDowell needs a top-35 finish in North Carolina to progress to the play-offs

Graeme McDowell's hopes of reaching the FedEx Cup play-offs are fading after a one-over-par 71 left him 10 off the pace at the Wyndham Championship.

McDowell is 131st in the standings with only the top 125 going forward to the play-offs after this week's event.

The Portrush man's round left him sharing 76th place and probably needing a low round on Friday to make the cut.

It is estimated the McDowell needs a top-35 finish in North Carolina to get into the top 125.

Shane Lowry, who lies 145th in the standings and needs to finish in the top 10 to progress, shot an encouraging three-under-par 67 which left him sharing 21st spot midway through the first round.

Seamus Power, who is 123rd in the standings, was one under par after 14 while Padraig Harrington had yet to start.

After beginning his round at the 10th, McDowell made a good start on Thursday as he birdied his first two holes.

However after a bogey on 13 was followed by a birdie on 15, McDowell dropped shots on 17 and 18 as he turned in level par.

He carded two further bogeys on the back nine with his only other gain coming at the sixth.

McDowell failed to qualify for last month's Open Championship and his disappointing season continued at last week's US PGA Championship when he missed the cut after securing a late invitation to the major.

American Matt Every shot a 61 with his compatriots Vaughn Taylor and Webb Simpson two off the pace in the clubhouse with Australia's Cameron Smith.

The play-offs will begin with the top 125 competing at the Northern Trust Open.

The leading 100 will then go on to the Dell Technologies Championship with the top 70 in action at the BMW Championship before the leading 30 compete in the concluding Tour Championship in Atlanta.