Wyndham Championship: Matt Every cards nine-under 61 to lead on PGA Tour

Matt Every said his last two seasons had been "brutal"

Wyndham Championship leaderboard -9: M Every (US); -8: H Stenson (Swe); -7: V Taylor (US), C Smith (Aus), W Simpson (US), T Wilkinson (Aus), B Campbell (US), H Varner III (US); -6: D Love III (US), R Lamb (US), M Flores (US), S Saunders (US) Selected others: -4: M Laird (Sco), R Knox (Sco), P Harrington (Ire); -3: S Lowry (Ire), S Power (Ire); -2: G Owen (Eng)

World number 751 Matt Every shot a nine-under-par round of 61 to lead Sweden's Henrik Stenson by a shot after round one of the Wyndham Championship.

The American, 33, claimed the last of his two PGA Tour wins in 2015 but has missed the cut 20 times this season.

After holing from 105 yards for eagle on the first at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, Every added seven more birdies.

He missed a 30ft birdie putt on the 18th hole to equal the course record.

"The last couple of years have been brutal for me," said Every. "A lot of people probably would have quit so it's good to be back, playing good. I've got a few things to motivate me right now and I want to play well again."

Stenson, who has 15 wins across the PGA and European Tour including the 2016 Open Championship, carded a bogey-free 62. A sublime tee-shot on the par-three 16th to within three feet of the pin took him one shot behind Every.

A cluster of players including four-time PGA Tour winner Webb Simpson are a shot further back on seven under.

The American was seven under after just nine holes but cancelled out two birdies with two dropped shots on the back nine.

Scotland's Martin Laird and Russell Knox are on four under. England's Greg Owen is on two under, while Luke Donald - who was runner-up in the tournament in 2016 - made bogey on 18 to drop back to one under.