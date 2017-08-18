Rory McIlroy: World number four plans to defend FedEx Cup title

Rory McIlroy won the FedEx Cup in 2016

Rory McIlroy plans to play again this year after suggesting last week that he might not compete again in 2017 to aid his recovery from a rib injury.

McIlroy's management confirmed in an email that the world number four intends to defend his FedEx Cup title.

The world number four shot a 68 to tie for 22nd in the US PGA on Sunday, and has now gone three years without a major victory.

"You might not see me until next year," McIlroy, 28, had said after the US PGA.

The confirmation from his management followed a tweet from McIlroy announcing details of a competition to play with him in the pro-am before next month's BMW Championship.

The BMW Championship is the third event in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup play-offs series.

The Northern Irishman won the second play-offs event in 2016 before clinching a £7.8m bonus as he topped the FedEx Cup standings after triumphing at the Tour Championship.

Last year, McIlroy opted to miss the opening Barclays play-offs event before winning the Deutsche Bank Championship a week later.

McIlroy without a win in 2017

This year's play-offs begin with the Northern Trust event in New York from 24-27 August before the Dell Technologies Championship takes place a week later in Boston.

After a week's break, the series resumes with the BMW Championship in Illinois before the top 30 in the standings go forward to the concluding Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Following last week's US PGA Championship, the world number four said that he wasn't sure of his plans for the remainder of this season.

"You might see me in a couple of weeks' time. It really depends," said McIlroy, who suffered the injury testing equipment over the winter.

The US PGA was only McIlroy's 13th tournament of a season in which he has not won.

"I can go out there and play and shoot decent scores, but when I come off the course I feel my left rhomboid going into spasm," he added.

McIlroy took six weeks off after losing out in a play-off for the South African Open in January and also missed the PGA Championship at Wentworth and the Memorial Tournament.