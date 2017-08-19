Solheim Cup 2017: US lead Europe 7½ to 4½ after foursomes

Cristie Kerr (left) is now the US all-time highest points scorer in the Solheim Cup

Solheim Cup 2017 Venue: Des Moines Golf and Country Club, Iowa Dates: 18-20 August Full scoreboard

The United States maintained their three-point lead over Europe as they shared the morning foursomes on day two of the Solheim Cup in Iowa.

The US lead 7½ to 4½ going into the afternoon fourballs.

The American pairings of Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson and Paula Creamer and Austin Ernst won their matches 5&3.

Anna Nordqvist and Georgia Hall got Europe on the board, winning 3&1, before Karine Icher and Catriona Matthew won their rubber 2&1.

Kerr's win means she is now the all-time highest US points scorer in the Solheim Cup on 19, surpassing team captain Juli Inkster.

Europe's Charley Hull will miss the fourballs after being left out of the foursomes with a wrist injury.

The contest will conclude with 12 singles matches on Sunday.

The US need 14 points to retain the trophy, while Europe need 14½ points.

Saturday's foursomes results Ewart Shadoff/Masson (Eur) v Kerr/Thompson (US) US won 5&3 Nordqvist / Hall (Eur) v Lewis / Piller (US) Europe won 3&1 Reid/Pedersen (Eur) v Creamer/Ernst (US) US won 5&3 Icher / Matthew (Eur) v Wie / Kang (US) Europe won 2&1