BBC Sport - Seven-year-old Ollie McEvoy congratulated by Gary Player after winning Junior Golfing title

Player hails seven-year-old Irish golfing champion

  • From the section Golf

Seven-year-old Ollie McEvoy is congratulated by golfing legend Gary Player on Twitter after clinching the Irish Junior Open Series Junior Golfer of the Year title.

The Ballycastle lad added the award to the American Golf Junior Championship and the US Kids All Ireland title he won earlier this year after his victory at Clandeboye.

Ollie finished 10th in the World Championships at Pinehurst.

Top videos

Video

Player hails seven-year-old Irish golfing champion

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Saviour', 'Messiah' - 17-year-old Rooney impresses Match of the Day pundits

Video

McGregor must bring 'ghost-like' Irish spirit - Eubank

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Mata hails return of 'big presence' Ibrahimovic

Video

Treatment of Rooney is a joke - Ferdinand

Video

Channing Tatum's predictions & Vinnie Jones' silky skills

Video

Archive: Ibrahimovic scores winner for Man Utd

Video

The case for Conor McGregor by (not the real) Conor McGregor

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories