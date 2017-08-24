BBC Sport - Seven-year-old Ollie McEvoy congratulated by Gary Player after winning Junior Golfing title
Player hails seven-year-old Irish golfing champion
Seven-year-old Ollie McEvoy is congratulated by golfing legend Gary Player on Twitter after clinching the Irish Junior Open Series Junior Golfer of the Year title.
The Ballycastle lad added the award to the American Golf Junior Championship and the US Kids All Ireland title he won earlier this year after his victory at Clandeboye.
Ollie finished 10th in the World Championships at Pinehurst.