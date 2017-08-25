Northern Trust: Jordan Spieth one of four sharing Northern Trust lead

Jordan Spieth won The Open at Royal Birkdale by three shots in July

Northern Trust, second-round leaderboard -6 J Spieth (US), D Johnson (US), R Fowler (US), J Vegas (Ven); -5 M Kuchar (US), B Watson (68); -4 J Rahm (Spa), J Rose (Eng), R Henley (US) Selected others: -3 P Casey (Eng); -2 M Laird (Sco); +1 I Poulter (Eng), R McIlroy (NI); +2 L Donald (Eng) Full leaderboard

A superb putting display from Jordan Spieth saw him card a five-under 65 and move into a four-way tie for the lead at halfway in the Northern Trust.

The American struck five consecutive birdies from the 10th hole to move to six under in Old Westbury, New York.

He is joined by Dustin Johnson (69), Rickie Fowler (66) and Venezuela's Jhonattan Vegas (65), one shot ahead of Matt Kuchar (64) and Bubba Watson (68).

Rory McIlroy followed up his first-round 73 with a 68 to go to one over.

England's Justin Rose, who carded a second successive 68, is one of three players on four under, along with American first-round leader Russell Henley (72) and Spain's Jon Rahm (68).

Another Englishman, Paul Casey, is on three under after also carding 68 in the first of the PGA Tour's four FedEx Cup play-off events.