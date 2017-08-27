Made in Denmark: USA's Julian Suri wins maiden European Tour title by four shots

Julian Suri is the third American to have won on both the European Tour and the Challenge Tour after Brooks Koepka and Peter Uihlein

Made in Denmark final leaderboard -19 J Suri (USA); -15 D Horsey (Eng); -13 S Webster (Eng), B Evans (Eng), C Paisley; -12 H Porteous (SA), B Herbert (Fra), W Ormsby (Aus), M Wallace (Eng) Selected others: -11 J Daly (USA); A Rai (Eng), R Rock (Eng); -10 M Warren (Sco); -7 E Pepperell (Eng); -6 M Kaymer (Ger)

American Julian Suri shot a brilliant seven-under final-round 64 to win the Made In Denmark title by four shots.

The 26-year-old finished on 19 under, ahead of England's overnight leader David Horsey, who completed his championship with a triple-bogey.

"It was a blast. Especially in that atmosphere with the fans," said Suri, after his maiden European Tour win.

"I feel like my game belongs at the top of the game. This is definitely something I've worked for."

Two-time major champion John Daly was only three shots adrift of Horsey after the third round in Farso, but a closing 71 left him in a tie for 10th.

However, it was the 51-year-old American golfer's highest finish on either of golf's main two tours in more than two years.

Three Englishmen - Ben Evans, Steve Webster and Chris Paisley - finished tied for third on 13 under.