LPGA: Park Sung-hyun wins Canadian Pacific Women's Open

Park had gone into the final round trailing the leaders by four shots

Canadian Pacific Women's Open final leaderboard -13 S Park (Kor); -11 M Lee (Kor); -10 N Broch Larsen (Den), IG Chun (Kor), S Feng (Chi), C Kerr (US) Selected others: -7 B Henderson (Can), S Ryu (Kor); -3 H Clyburn (Eng); +6 C Hull (Eng) Full leaderboard

US Women's Open champion Park Sung-hyun overturned a four-shot deficit to win the Canadian Pacific Women's Open.

The South Korean, 23, hit a seven-under 64 in Ottawa to finish on 13 under, two clear of compatriot Lee Mi-rim, for a second win of her rookie season.

Overnight leaders Nicole Broch Larsen of Denmark (71) and Mo Martin of the United States (72) dropped back.

England's Holly Clyburn had been one shot behind the leaders after the first round but finished on three under.

Compatriot Charley Hull finished on six over par after a final-round 76.

Canadian teenager Brooke Henderson, a member of the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club which hosted the tournament, had shot a course record 63 in the third round but finished tied for 12th on seven under.

Michelle Wie of the United States had to withdraw from the tournament before the final round to go to hospital for surgery to remove her appendix.