Portland Classic: Jodi Ewart Shadoff two shots off lead in Oregon

Jodi Ewart Shadoff finished second at the Women's British Open in August

Portland Classic second-round leaderboard -10 IG Chun (Kor), B Henderson (Can), S Lewis (US); -8 M Jutanugarn (Tha), A Miyazato (Jpn), JE Shadoff (Eng); -7 K Kaufman (US), C Kung (Tai), N Hataoka (Jpn) Selected others: -4 Bronte Law, Melissa Reid

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff is two shots off the lead at the Portland Classic in Oregon after shooting a five-under second round of 67.

Shadoff hit six birdies and dropped one shot to move to eight under par following an opening-day 69.

American Stacy Lewis shot eight birdies as she carded a 64 to move into a three-way tie for the lead.

She is on 10 under along with South Korea's Chun In-gee and 19-year-old Canadian Brooke Henderson.

Lewis has pledged to donate her prize money from the tournament to the relief effort for flood victims in Houston following Storm Harvey, where she and her husband have a house.

"You have a lot of people cheering for you because they want to see that big cheque for Houston," said the 32-year-old.

"I was trying to find a focus for being here this week. It's hard with everything going on at home and I just thought whatever I made this week is going to go to the people in Houston."