Czech Masters: Chris Hanson leads English 1-2-3 at halfway stage

Chris Hanson made a further six birdies and a single bogey when play resumed on Saturday morning

Chris Hanson led an English one-two-three as the second round of the weather-affected Czech Masters was completed on Saturday.

Hanson had birdied his first hole of the day to lie two shots behind clubhouse leader Lee Slattery when play was suspended on Friday afternoon.

The 32-year-old added a six-under 66 to his opening 68 for a halfway total of 10 under par, three ahead of Slattery.

James Morrison was a shot further back on six under.

First-round leader, England's Callum Shinkwin, fell seven shots off the pace after a second round of 75, with pre-tournament favourite and 2015 champion Thomas Pieters part of a 15-strong group on two under.

That group also included Wales' 2014 winner Jamie Donaldson and American defending champion Paul Peterson, who both shot 73, as well as Ryder Cup team-mates Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick.

The final group including Hanson, Slattery and Morrison were due to start their third rounds at Albatross Golf Resort on Saturday afternoon.