Portland Classic: Jodi Ewart Shadoff slips 10 shots off pace in Oregon

Jodi Ewart Shadoff finished second at the Women's British Open in August

Portland Classic second-round leaderboard -17 S Lewis (US); -14 M Jutanugarn (Tha); -13 Chun IG (Kor); -11 B Altomare (US); -10 G Lopex (Mex), N Broch Larsen (Den), C Choi (Kor) Selected others: -7 JE Shadoff (Eng); -6 M Reid (Eng); -5 B Law (Eng)

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff slipped out of contention at the Portland Classic after a one-over par 73 left her 10 adrift of leader Stacy Lewis.

Shadoff was two under for the day after 15, but bogeyed the closing three holes to leave her seven under in Oregon following opening rounds of 69 and 67.

American overnight leader Lewis posted eight birdies in her 65 to go 17 under.

That left her three clear of Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn (66), with Korea's Chun In-gee (69) a further shot back.

Lewis, 32, is looking for her first win on the LPGA Tour since 2014 and has pledged to donate her prize money to the relief effort for flood victims in Houston following Storm Harvey.

"I've been extremely calm. Anybody who has seen me play knows that's not normally me, but I haven't worried about anything," said Lewis, whose husband is a golf coach at the University of Houston.

"You think you've got it pretty tough, but the people down there have got it way tougher than us. It puts things in perspective and I have been motivated and more appreciative."