Haydn Porteous wins Czech Masters by two shots from Lee Slattery

Porteous missed the cut in his first six tournaments of the season

Czech Masters final leaderboard -13 H Porteous (SA); -11 L Slattery (Eng); -10 P Widegren (Swe), T Lewis (Eng); -8 O Lengden (Swe), J Morrison (Eng), E Pepperell (Eng), J Scrivener (Aus) Selected others: -7 L Westwood (Eng); -3 J Donaldson (Wal)

South African Haydn Porteous secured his second European Tour title with a two-stroke victory in the Czech Masters at the Albatross Golf Resort in Prague.

The 23-year-old world number 389 began the final day two behind Lee Slattery but a three-under 69 took him 13 under.

Slattery, 39, who won the last of his two European Tour events in 2015, returned a 73 to finish in second spot.

Former world number one Lee Westwood, now ranked 59th, returned a 68 and shared ninth place, six strokes back.

Slattery's overnight lead was quickly eroded as Porteous birdied the first two holes, but the South African bogeyed two holes in succession from the 10th, allowing the Englishman to regain the lead with his second birdie of the day on the 13th.

However, Porteous immediately hit back to birdie the next and sent his tee shot to within two feet of the pin for another on the dangerous par three 16th.

Slattery had dropped a shot on the 15th after finding a bunker off the tee, but also birdied the 16th to keep up the pressure before making a bogey on the last when his approach drifted left of the green.

Porteous won the Joburg Open in January 2016, but a missed cut in last year's Czech Masters was the first of 14 early exits in 16 events and he admitted: "It's been a really torrid time.

"When you start playing on the European Tour you start to lose yourself, you lose how you got out here in the first place. To then find yourself again is key and I can't thank my sponsors enough for helping me through thick and thin.

"I'm sure this evening's not going to be the most professional moment of my life, but there's nothing wrong with having a bit of a celebration!"