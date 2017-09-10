European Masters: Matthew Fitzpatrick defeats Scott Hend in dramatic play-off

Fitzpatrick now has four European Tour wins by the age of 23

European Masters final leaderboard -14: Hend (Aus), *Fitzpatrick (Eng); -11: Hatton (Eng), Zanotti (Par); -10: Ilonen (Fin); -9: Slattery (Eng), Noren (Swe), Fichardt (SA) Selected others: -8: Stewart (Sco); -6: Gallacher (Sco); -5: Ramsay (Sco), Horsey (Eng); Level: Westwood (Eng); +3: Donald (Eng) *Denotes winner after play-off

Matthew Fitzpatrick won his fourth European Tour title with a dramatic play-off victory over Australia's Scott Hend at the European Masters.

The 23-year-old shot a closing six-under 64 to end on 14 under at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Switzerland.

Hend led by three shots going into round four and had an eight-foot putt to win on the second play-off hole.

But he missed and a wayward shot from a bunker on the third play-off hole gave Fitzpatrick the chance to close out.

"I'm delighted," said Englishman Fitzpatrick. "It's one that I've always wanted to win. I love playing this golf course. It's always stood out on the schedule.

"We kept our nerve and played really smart all week."

Fitzpatrick was joined by his father Russell and mother Sue at the Swiss course

Fitzpatrick was left with a putt of around a foot for the win when Hend could only make bogey as both men completed the 18th hole for the third time in the play-off.

World number 98 Hend had fired through the green from a fairway bunker and his chip back onto the putting surface rolled through the green, stopping perilously close to a water hazard.

He lost the same event in a play-off to Alex Noren last year and will rue missing his putt on the second additional hole, costing him the chance to land a third European Tour title.

Both players began the day early with holes to complete in their third rounds following weather-disrupted play on Saturday.

But it was in the fourth round where Fitzpatrick gathered momentum with eight birdies and two bogeys seeing him card a six-under 64. That was the joint-lowest round of the day with Finland's Miko Ilonen - who finished on 10 under - and Scotland's Richie Ramsay - who ended on five under.

The Sheffield-born player briefly held a two-shot lead before making a bogey on the 17th hole. But the round was enough to secure a first play-off of his career on the European Tour and with his mother and father watching on the course, Fitzpatrick drained a testing six-foot putt to avoid losing at the first extra hole.

From there on in his solid driving ensured that although he produced only pars in the play-off, it was enough to secure a first title since November.