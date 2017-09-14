Evian Championship: First round cancelled and tournament cut to 54 holes

Ryu So-yeon was leading when play was suspended during Thursday's first round

The Evian Championship will be played over 54 holes in three days after Thursday's first round was cancelled because of high winds and heavy rain.

Play at Evian-les-Bains, in France, was stopped at around 09:00 BST and abandoned for the day at 13:45.

American Jessica Korda, who had played eight holes, was joint leader with world number one Ryu So-yeon, who was two under par after five holes.

Play will start from scratch on Friday in the LPGA's final major of the year.

"We have made the decision to scrap today and start afresh tomorrow [Friday]," said LPGA commissioner Mike Whan.

"Some players will not like it, but I'll take the brunt of that. We have tried to get started again today, but everything is so wet that we were worried about safety."

The tee times for Friday and Saturday will be the same as those from Thursday and Friday, with the cut made after Saturday's round.

Whan added: "If we kept to 72 holes, then we are looking at not finishing until Monday or Tuesday, and that is not good for anybody."