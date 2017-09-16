BMW Championship: Marc Leishman goes four clear as Rory McIlroy drops away

Marc Leishman's last victory on the US PGA Tour came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational earlier this year

BMW Championship, third-round leaderboard -19 M Leishman (Aus); -14 J Day (Aus), R Fowler (US); -12 J Rose (Eng); -11 J Rahm (Spa), S Brown, R Moore, C Hoffman, C Reavie, M Kuchar, P Cantlay (all US) Selected others: -9 P Mickelson (US), S Garcia (Spa) -7 J Spieth (US); -6 P Casey (Eng); -5 I Poulter (Eng); -2 R McIlroy (NI) Full leaderboard

Australian Marc Leishman leads by five strokes heading into the final round of the BMW Championship, with Rory McIlroy's FedEx Cup hopes all but over.

Leishman's three-under 68 extended his lead on countryman Jason Day and American Rickie Fowler.

Defending champion McIlroy is 10 shots off the top-four finish he needs to make the Tour Championship, the final Tour event of the season.

England's Justin Rose is fourth on the back of a five-under round in Illinois.

McIlroy was on three under through 13 at the Conway Farms course, when a double-bogey seven dented his round.

The Northern Irishman is projected to slide from 51st to 60th in the FedEx Cup standings. Only the top 30 will qualify for the season finale at East Lake, Georgia.

McIlroy won a three-way play-off at last year's Tour Championship to take home $10m (£7.7m) in prize money.

Rose's place at this year's event looks secure after a typically consistent bogey-free round, featuring a run of three birdies in four holes on the front nine.

But Leishman's birdie at the par-five 18th has put him in pole position on Sunday to secure a third US PGA Tour title.

How does the FedEx Cup work?