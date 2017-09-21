Matthew named 2019 European Solheim Cup captain

Catriona Matthew has been named as Europe's captain for the 2019 Solheim Cup

Catriona Matthew has described her appointment as European team captain for the next Solheim Cup at Gleneagles in 2019 as a "dream come true".

Matthew has played in the event on nine occasions for team Europe, winning three times.

"It's a tremendous honour," she said.

"I love the Solheim Cup having played in it nine times, and to have the opportunity to be captain now in Scotland at Gleneagles is a dream come true for me."

The 48-year-old from East Lothian has won 11 professional titles, with the British Open in 2009 being her sole major win.

She insists being made captain is just as special a feeling as that day eight years ago when she defeated the world's best at Lytham.

"To be the captain at Gleneagles will be one of the highlights of my career," said Matthew. "It ranks right up there with my major win.

"The Solheim is the biggest event in women's golf, if not women's sport, so to be the captain is a great honour and I'm looking forward to the next two years."

Matthew was due to be a vice captain to Annika Sorenstam in the recent Solheim Cup in Iowa but injury to Suzanne Peterson resulted in her having to play.

Matthew won three of her four matches, however, the Americans retained the trophy.

She says her job now will be to play with as many potential team members to ensure Europe have the best possible opportunity to regain the trophy.

"I think a lot of picks will depend on who is already in the team. I intend to play for the next couple of years so hopefully play with some of the prospective members of the team.

"To see them on the golf course under a bit of pressure would give me an indication of how they would cope under the pressure of the Solheim Cup."