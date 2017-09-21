Tour Championship: Jordan Spieth three off lead held by Kyle Stanley

Jordan Spieth holds a 200-point advantage over Justin Thomas in the FedEx points standings

Tour Championship first-round leaderboard -6 K Stanley (US); -4 W Simpson (US), D Berger (US), B Koepka (US), P Casey (Eng); -3 J Spieth (US), R Henley (US), G Woodland (US), J Rahm (Spa) Full leaderboard

FedEx Cup points leader Jordan Spieth is three shots off the lead after the first round of the season-ending Tour Championship in Atalanta.

The world number two shot a three-under-par 67 to share sixth place with five players, behind a group of four on four under and leader Kyle Stanley, his fellow American who carded a 64.

Spieth is one of five players who can win the FedEx title with victory at East Lake. His closest challenger, compatriot Justin Thomas, is also on three under.

Dustin Johnson, third in the points standings, is two under after shooting a 68.

England's Paul Casey, who is 10th in the FedEx points list, is one of the four players in second place on four under, along with Americans Webb Simpson, Daniel Berger and Brooks Koepka.

Any of the 30 players in the season-ending event can theoretically win the $10m (£7.4m) prize on offer, but only those in the top five in the standings are assured of doing so by claiming victory in Atlanta.

Open champion Spieth began the tournament with a 200-point lead over Thomas.

World number one Johnson, Australian Marc Leishman, who is one over, and Spain's Jon Rahm, on three under, are the other players who will win the FedEx Cup with victory in the Tour Championship.