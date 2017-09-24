Tour Championship: Xander Schauffele wins as Justin Thomas claims FedEx Cup

Paul Casey has not won a PGA Tour title since 2009

Tour Championship final-round leaderboard -12 X Schauffele (US); -11 J Thomas (US); -10 R Henley (US), K Kisner (US); -9 Casey (Eng) Selected others: -7 J Speith (US), J Rahm (Spa); -6 S Garcia (Spa), J Rose (Eng); -2 D Johnson (US) Full leaderboard

Justin Thomas lifted the FedEx Cup as Xander Schauffele became the first rookie to win the season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta.

The American carded a two-under 68 to finish 12 under par and win by one shot from Thomas who finished with a 66.

England's Paul Casey led by two overnight and was in a strong position to claim the $10m (£7.4m) cup bonus.

However, the 40-year-old had three bogeys on the front nine, his eventual 73 leaving him in fifth on nine under.

Casey, who has not won a PGA Tour title since 2009, had opened the tournament with rounds of 66, 67 and 65 but faded to finish 10th in the FedEx Cup standings.

The competition is the PGA Tour's season-long points race.

Open champion Jordan Spieth led the standings at the start of the week and a seven under par finish in Atlanta in tied seventh left him 660 points behind Thomas in second place overall.

Thomas, 24, has won five times on the PGA Tour this season, including securing his first major at the PGA Championship last month.