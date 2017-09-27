British Masters: Rory McIlroy keen to avoid accusations of favourable treatment

A young fan celebrates with Rory McIlroy after holing a putt in Wednesday's British Masters Pro-Am

Rory McIlroy says his decision to enter the British Masters was influenced by the desire to avoid further accusations he receives favourable treatment.

McIlroy has appeared in three European Tour events this year, and needs to take that to five to retain membership and be eligible for the 2018 Ryder Cup.

Injury meant he did not play the required number of tournaments in 2015, but he was given a special exemption.

"I didn't want to put the European Tour in another sticky position," he said.

McIlroy will compete in his fifth European Tour event this year when he plays in the Alfred Dunhill Masters next week.

The 28-year-old Northern Irishman was added to the British Masters field after failing to qualify for last week's Tour Championship in the US.

Unfair advantage?

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley cited "exceptional circumstances" in granting McIlroy permission to remain in the 2015 Race to Dubai, which he led by 1,613 points from Danny Willett.

Willett felt McIlroy, who went on to win the money list title with victory in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, had been given an unfair advantage.

"I want to play Ryder Cup next year so I've obviously got to play my five events in Europe," said McIlroy, who had considered ending his season after the US PGA in August in order to regain full fitness.

"There's minimums and stuff like that and I've sort of been quite close to the edge the last few years.

"I thought I'll play an extra one and not have to make them make the hard decision and have to answer to the membership about why I didn't play the minimum when I could have and all that sort of stuff."

McIlroy is on course for only the second winless season of his career as he prepares for this week's tournament at Close House.