Sergio Garcia fan becomes caddie after tweeting golfer for 206 days in a row

Mark Johnson (left) spent the day with Sergio Garcia at Close House

A golf fan who tweeted Masters champion Sergio Garcia for 206 days in a row in an attempt to become his caddie has finally been given his dream job.

Mark Johnson, a postman from Peterborough, messaged the Spaniard last year using the hashtag #Letmecaddieforyou.

Garcia, 37, eventually responded in January, and invited Johnson to carry his bags at the British Masters Pro-Am event at Close House.

"He was relentless," joked Garcia.

"He was great today. We had a good time."

Johnson said: "He got off to a birdie start so I'll take responsibility for that. But then I dropped his bag.

"The highlight was just meeting him. He's just a good lad. I told him now to go and win the competition."

Garcia competes in this week's British Masters, hosted by Lee Westwood, in the first of his four remaining events on the 2017 Tour schedule.

He is attempting to join Seve Ballesteros as only the second Spaniard to be crowned European number one.

Garcia is second in the standings behind England's Tommy Fleetwood, who will miss the event to be with his partner for the birth of their first child.