Marc Warren well placed to secure European Tour card for next season

Glasgow's Marc Warren has played 347 European Tour events since making the breakthrough in 2001

British Masters -20 P Dunne (Ire) -17 R McIlroy (NI); -16 R Karlsson (Swe); -14 F Fritsch (Ger), D Lingmerth (Swe), G Storm (Eng); -13 S Lowry (Ire) Selected others: -12 T Hatton (Eng), R Ramsay (Sco) -11 M Fitzpatrick, I Poulter (both Eng) -10 L Westwood (Eng), M Warren, S Gallacher (both Sco)

Marc Warren says he is not panicking about retaining his European Tour card, despite leaving it late to confirm his place for next season.

Two weeks ago, the Scot was staring at the prospect of a trip to Tour School as he was outside the Tour's top 100.

But a second-place finish last week and a tie for 15th at the British Masters has forced him up to 87th place.

"I've been in similar positions in the past and managed to pull off good finishes," Warren told BBC Scotland.

Finishing second at the Portugal Masters proved crucial for Warren, who followed that with a solid display at Close House this weekend to put him in a strong position to retain his playing privileges for next season.

But the 36-year-old Glaswegian, whose season has been littered with injuries and missed cuts, said he would take a trip to Tour School in his stride.

"I've been there before and I'm not scared of it," he added. "It's just one of those things. If you don't play well enough you have to go and get the job done there. It's nothing I would shy away from."

Warren missed a large part of the season with a shoulder injury and says his target was merely to be able to play without being in discomfort.

He explained: "Up until the Paul Lawrie Matchplay in August, the Qatar Open in January was the last tournament I had played pain free.

"To come through and play a lot of big tournaments in the summer when you have not prepared properly is tough. The guys are too good out here.

"But since the Matchplay I have been fit and getting stronger week by week and my game has been growing as well."

Richie Ramsay had a frustrating final day on the greens but still finished joint-eighth

Kingsfield golfer Stephen Gallagher had to be placed on a drip last week having withdrawn after the first round of the Portugal Masters with a virus.

However, the Scot recovered sufficiently to join Warren in a tie for 15th at Close House on 10 under par.

"I still feel a little bit jaded after finishing the antibiotics," he said.

"I just had to manage my time this week and take it easy. I will be doing the same next week to get ready for the big four days of the Dunhill Links at Kingsbarns, St Andrews and Carnoustie."

Tied for eighth, Edinburgh-based Richie Ramsay finished the best-placed Scot at the British Masters, his 12-under-par tally eight shots behind the eventual winner, Paul Dunne.

"If I had putted well I would have had a shout of winning," he said.

Of the three other Scots to make the cut, Glasgow's Scott Jamieson carded a final round 68, his third of the tournament, to finish on seven under, while Eyemouth's David Drysdale was at five under and Grantown-on-Spey's Duncan Stewart two shots further back.