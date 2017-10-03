BBC Sport - Robin Tiger Williams: Meet golf's new Tiger - not Woods but Williams
Meet golf's new Tiger - not Woods but Williams
- From the section Golf
BBC Sport meets golf's new Tiger - not Woods, but Williams. Robin Tiger Williams, from Peterborough talks about his ambitions in the sport. The 16-year-old recently competed at the British Masters as an amateur.
WATCH MORE: Postman caddie delivers for Masters Champion Sergio Garcia
For more information about golf and opportunities to play near you, go to the inclusive Get Inspired guide.