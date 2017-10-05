Ladies French Open: Annabel Dimmock three shots behind leader Cristie Kerr

Annabel Dimmock has had two top-10 finishes since turning professional in 2015

Ladies French Open -8 C Kerr (US); -5 J Dreher (Fra), A van Dam (Ned), C Chevalier (Fra), P Sanz Barrio (Spa), U Wikstrom (Fin), A Dimmock (Eng); -4 K Splikova (Cze), B Mozo (Spa), M Skarpnord (Nor) Selected others: -3 F Parker (Eng), L Hall (Wal), E Givens (Eng); -2 H Clyburn (Eng), F Johnson (Eng); -1 G Hall (Eng)

England's Annabel Dimmock shot a five-under-par 65 on her 21st birthday to sit three shots off the lead after the first day of the Ladies French Open.

Dimmock carded six birdies and a bogey to sit in a six-way tie for second at Saint-Jean-de-Luz.

American Cristie Kerr shot an eight-under-par 62 to lead the way.

All 78 players were asked to dress in white in memory of former European Tour professional Cassandra Kirkland, who died of lung cancer in April aged 32.