Dunhill Links: Tyrrell Hatton five shots clear as Rory McIlroy just makes cut

Hatton has had 20 birdies in his three rounds so far this week

Dunhill Links Championship round three leaderboard -18 T Hatton (Eng); -13 G Bourdy (Fra); -11 P Dunne (Ire); -10 L Donald (Eng), R Fisher (Eng); -9 J Lagergren (Swe), B Ritthammer (Ger), A Levy (Fra), K Aphibarnrat (Tha), N Colsaerts (Bel); -8 V Dubuisson (Fra), R Rock (Eng), M Illonen (Fin), M Warren (Sco) Selected others: -7 T Fleetwood (Eng), S Gallacher (Sco); -6 G McDowell (NI); -4 R McIlroy (NI) Missed cut: -3 P Harrington (Ire), J Donaldson (Wal); +1 E Els (SA); +3 L Westwood (Eng), T Bjorn (Den)

Defending champion Tyrell Hatton will take a five-shot lead into the final round of the Dunhill Links Championship after Saturday's seven-under 65.

Having made a 65 at Carnoustie to tie the halfway lead, the world number 29's round at Kingsbarns put him 18 under.

Gregory Bourdy's 66 took him second but joint leader Tommy Fleetwood dropped to seven under after six bogeys in a 76.

Rory McIlroy, without a win in 2017, had been outside the cut mark but finished four under to make it by one.

"It was a bit of an up and down day but I'm glad I get to play one more round before I call it a season and get ready for next year," said Northern Ireland's world number six, who had eight birdies, a double bogey and two bogeys in his round.

After the players played a round each at St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie over the first three days, the final round will be contested solely on the Old Course at St Andrews on Sunday.

Hatton, 25, who reached 14th in the world rankings in March, equalled the course record at the home of golf last year on his way to a four-shot victory and is bidding to become the first man to successfully defend this title.

Irishman Paul Dunne, the 24-year-old who shot a nine-under-par 61 on the final day of last week's British Masters to thwart McIlroy and win his first European Tour event, produced a steady 70 at Kingsbarns to take sole possession of third place, seven shots off the lead.

Two English players without recent success reached 10 under after impressive displays at the picturesque Kingsbarns course, former world number one Luke Donald, now ranked 115 and without a win since 2013, recording seven birdies in a 66.

And Ross Fisher, who won the last of his five European titles in 2014, had six birdies in his final seven holes after starting from the 10th.