Safeway Open: Brendan Steele wins title for second year in succession

Brendan Steele has won three PGA Tour titles

Safeway Open final leaderboard -15 B Steele (US); -13 T Finau (US); -12 P Mickelson (US), C Hadley (US); -11 G DeLaet (Can), T Duncan (US); -10 A Landry (US); B Cauley (US) Selected others: -7 M Laird (Sco); -3 B Davis (Eng)

American Brendan Steele finished with a three-under-par 69 to win the Safeway Open for the second year in succession.

The 34-year-old, who began the final round in Napa two shots off the lead, had five birdies in the first 14 holes and beat compatriot Tony Finau by two strokes despite bogeys at 16 and 18.

Compatriot Tyler Duncan, who led going into the final day, had six bogeys in a three-over 75 to finish in joint fifth.

Phil Mickelson finished alongside Chesson Hadley in joint third.

Scot Martin Laird was the highest-placed Briton, finishing joint 17th on seven under.