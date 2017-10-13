Italian Open: England's Matt Wallace shares lead at halfway point

England's Matt Wallace is 150th in the world rankings

Italian Open second-round leaderboard -13 M Fraser (Aus), M Wallace (Eng); -11 K Aphibarnrat (Tha), J Donaldson (Wal); -10 F Molinari (Ita); -9 E Pepperell (Eng), S Garcio (Spa), A Connelly (Can), A Bjork (Swe), T Hatton (Eng) Selected others: -8 D Horsey (Eng), R Fisher (Eng); -6 L Donald (Eng); -5 J Smith (Eng), M Fitzpatrick (Eng), T Fleetwood (Eng), R Bland (Eng), D Drysdale (Sco); -4 G McDowell (NI), L Westwood (Eng); -2 M Kaymer (Ger), Level P Harrington (Ire), +2 D Willett (Eng)

England's Matt Wallace holds a share of the lead after two rounds of the Italian Open at Golf Club Milano.

Wallace, 27, who won the Portugal Open in May, is on 13 under alongside Australian Marcus Fraser, 39, who shot a career-best round of nine-under 62.

Wallace's second-round 65 included an eagle at the ninth and four birdies.

Wales' Jamie Donaldson, one of six men to lead after a 64 on day one, is two back after a 67 in the lucrative event, which is part of the Rolex Series.

Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat is level with Donaldson, while defending champion and home favourite Francesco Molinari is in fifth on 10 under.

Wallace was not surprised he was able to follow his opening 64 with another fine effort.

"When I won in Portugal, I backed up a 10 under with a seven under," he said.

"It's not that rare - I have done it before and it's perfect weather for us to shoot low."

Fraser made nine birdies - including five in a row from the eighth - and no bogeys in an exceptional round on a day of low scoring.

Spain's Sergio Garcia and England's in-form Tyrrell Hatton are two of the five players on nine under.

England's Andrew Johnston (three under) and Danny Willett (two over), Republic of Ireland's Padraig Harrington (level) and Germany's Martin Kaymer (two under) all missed the cut.