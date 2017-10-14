Matt Wallace moves ahead of Tyrrell Hatton at Italian Open

Wallace has dropped only two shots over the three rounds of the tournament

Italian Open third-round leaderboard -17 M Wallace (Eng); T Hatton (Eng), F Molinari (It); -14 G Coetzee (SA), K Aphibarnrat (Tha); -13 T Fleetwood (Eng), B An (Kor), M Kieffer (Ger); -12 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), A Canizares (Sp), R Fisher (Eng), M Fraser (Aus) Selected others: -11 J Donaldson (Wal); -10 S Garcia (Sp); -7 L Donald (Eng); -3 L Westwood (Eng), G McDowell (NI)

Englishman Matt Wallace will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Italian Open in Monza.

The 27-year-old world number 150 from Hertfordshire, who won his maiden European Tour title in May, led with Australian Marcus Fraser after day two.

But he had four birdies in a 67 to reach 17 under, with last week's winner Tyrrell Hatton sharing second.

Race to Dubai leader Tommy Fleetwood is four off the lead after seven birdies and an eagle in an eight under 63.

Wallace maintained a two-shot cushion after a remarkable par at the last when his drive had finished under the trunk of a huge tree down the left.

His chip out ricocheted off a drain cover but his 140-yard third shot from the middle of the fairway was a majestic pitch to four feet and he calmly rolled in the putt.

Australian Fraser, 39, a three-time winner on the European Tour, had nine birdies in his second round 62 but only one on Saturday in taking 10 shots more, which dropped him into a share of ninth.

Buckinghamshire's Hatton, the world number 22 who became the first man to defend the Dunhill Links Championship title at St Andrews last weekend, had six birdies on his outward nine and returned a round of 65.