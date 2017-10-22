Justin Thomas wins CJ Cup after play-off against Marc Leishman

Justin Thomas has three wins from his past seven starts

CJ Cup final-round leaderboard -9 J Thomas (US), Marc Leishman (Aus); -8 C Smith (Aus); -6 W Kim (Kor); -5 S Brown (US), B Harman (US), A Lahiri (Ind), L List (US), J Lovemark P Perez (US) Selected others:-4 J Day (Aus); -3 I Poulter (Eng) -2 P Casey (Eng) Full leaderboard

Justin Thomas beat Marc Leishman in a sudden-death play-off to win the CJ Cup in South Korea.

Both players failed to make eagle putts on the final hole as they finished on nine under par after a windswept last day.

The pair parred the first play-off hole, but a birdie on the second was enough for Thomas, 24, to win.

The victory will move the American, who won the US PGA Championship in August, up to number three in the world.

Australian Leishman, who shot a 70 on the final day to catch Thomas - who carded a level-par 72 - was undone when his approach on the second play-off hole went into the water and finished with a bogey six.

Thomas made no mistake with his three wood as he sent his ball to the front fringe of the green, before two putting for a birdie four.